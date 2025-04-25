Int 1029 with Mark Grenon a missionary for 47 years and a pilot whos family keeps getting attacked

Mark Grenon has been a missionary for 47 years and a pilot in Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Colombia. He came across Chlorine Dioxide in 2006 after contracting MRSA and an "incurable" flesh eating bacteria that spread through his family of eight children. After reading a book by Jim Humble called, "Miracle Mineral Supplement of the 21st century" he cured the "incurable" MRSA infection in 2 weeks!





After using the Chlorine Dioxide to cure many different illnesses in the Dominican Republic he contacted Jim Humble with the results and Jim came to live with the Grenons in the D.R. in 2010 where they started the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing doing 10-day seminars. At the first seminar 45 people came from 15 countries! In almost 3 years, 19 seminars were held and over 1000 people trained in 80+ countries.





In 2012 Jim moved to Mexico and Mark and his sons moved to Colombia. From 2010 to 2020, Mark and his sons taught 63 seminars in nineteen countries with many doctors, chemists, scientists, and laypeople trained to be proficient in over 40 protocols of the G2Church. Millions were reached worldwide and by 2020 more than 2000 people were trained in over 135 countries! Mark has written three books called, "Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE" explaining how there is ONLY one DIS-EASE of the body being the "State of DIS-EASE" the body enters when toxicity is prevalent in the body. Millions have been helped throughout the world by the training that was accomplished. Those that have been trained went on train others! The goal of the Genesis 2 Church was to teach all to practice "Selfcare" and NOT follow the "Healthcare" systems of the world that are nothing more than the maintaining of sickness by the Medical/Pharmaceutical industries with toxins!





In 2020, when the "premeditated Pandemic" which he calls the "Plandemic" was at its height worldwide, Mark and his sons were kidnapped and held without a trial for 3 years as "political prisoners" in the U.S. and in Colombia. Mark and his son Joseph that were kidnapped in Colombia were released with 3 years of probation, another sentence, in September of 2024. His sons Jonathan and Jordan that were arrested in Florida received another 91 months for "Contempt of Court" are still being held as "political prisoners". Mark and his son’s story need to be told worldwide to expose and held accountable those that committed this "crime against humanity" with severe retribution because of the millions that died worldwide unnecessarily. Mark is now writing his fourth book called, "Stopped from Stopping the 2020 "Plandemic" which should be published in the summer of 2025.





Please pray for Mark and his family that were only trying to follow the Biblical mandate to "love thy neighbor as thyself". There were NO VICTIMS and NO VIABLE CLAIMS whatsoever which is needed to move any court forward. That is a maxim of law!





The 2016 Documentary and was republished by G. Edward Griffin in 2020:





1. https://rumble.com/vm8dkf-chlorine-dioxide-the-universal-remedy-that-drug-companies-hate.html





2.Documentary 2020: www.theuniversalantidote.com





3. Latest documentary:





https://rumble.com/v5efrdd-just-three-drops-the-strange-story-of-mms.html





Learn the reason Mark Grenon and his three sons, were attacked and still are being attacked so viciously in these three volumes written by Mark Grenon.





VOLUME ONE - https://www.printshopcentral.com/bookstore/book/-imagine-a-world-without-dis-ease-is-it-possible-volume-one





VOLUME TWO - https://www.printshopcentral.com/bookstore/book/-imagine-a-world-without-dis-ease-the-genesis-of-the-g2church-volume-two





VOLUME THREE - https://www.printshopcentral.com/bookstore/book/a-world-without-dis-ease-the-persecution-is-increasing-but-so-are-the-blessings-





eBooks:





Volume One: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/tsaqy





Volume Two: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/gkwoh





Volume Three: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/dlzpc





Please subscribe to all The Missing Link platforms you use listed below!!





https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





https://youtube.com/@themissinglinklive8





https://www.facebook.com/themissinglinklive





https://vigilante.tv/c/themissinglink/videos





https://odysee.com/$/invite/@TheMissingLink:8





Telegram Interviews:

https://t.me/themissinglinkchannel





Telegram Chat Group:

https://t.me/themissinglinkjesse





Bitchute - The Missing Link Jesse(Love Inspiring New Knowledge)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RbrISyW2eX2N/





https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ





The Missing Link support is welcome at PayPal.me/HVLT, in Canada by etransfer to [email protected], and subscribing to our monthly Rumble or Facebook Page.





You can also purchase any of these products below to also help support us.





Get 10% off Cardio Miracle here: https://cardiomiracle.com/discount/TML





MasterPeace

https://bit.ly/themissingLink





www.teamalkaviva.com/HealthEworld