Google AI Tell Me N-Word Use the Equivalent of MURDER + the POPE is BLACK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The most powerful company in the world, google, is being run into the ground by Wolk employees that are imputing their political leanings int images that will not be made of white people, and get history completely wrong by creating images of black people as the founding fathers and the popes. They will also tell you that it is impossible to determine whether murder is a worst crime than using the N-word.
#google #gemini #woke