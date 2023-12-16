Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iran forced American aircraft carrier to leave Persian Gulf
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
294 views
Published 2 months ago

Iranian Navy forcing the American Strike Group led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) to leave the Persian Gulf. The fleet's activities are under constant surveillance by IRGC and Iranian Army and exit the region through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
iranusapersian gulfuss dwight d eisenhower

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket