Iran forced American aircraft carrier to leave Persian Gulf

Iranian Navy forcing the American Strike Group led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) to leave the Persian Gulf. The fleet's activities are under constant surveillance by IRGC and Iranian Army and exit the region through the Strait of Hormuz.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.