TIME To COME CLEAN !! NOLYN ! OPEN THE DOOR If U Are TRAPPED BY YOUR OWN LIES... Set Yourself FREE
73marbren
73marbren
218 followers
0
22 views • 4 months ago

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/hdtObLF2Hd0?si=IOTzaoqPp4S80h7o

Quotation from original video description….”AWESOME Shortie by Zack !! Lyrics to song Below :::: Dream, man machined I'm the vision of hostility I'm the bread crumbs you trail in a world you once belonged Safe, in the thought You choose love as if you have been taught To stray from your heart is an idea you wish wasn't wrong And so began The tale of a man Who was mad in his brain And he longed for a dream where he was sane And everyone else Was somebody else Visions of lust Visions of lust I'm caught in complete disarray Visions of lust Visions of lust I'm caught in complete disarray And so began The tale of a man Who was mad in his brain And he longed for a dream where he was sane And everyone else Was somebody else"

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

jesus christend timethe truth
