In this video, I share the importance of finding yourself after a breakup.





When we're in relationships, we often merge with our partners and forget who we are as individuals. So when we break up, it's common to feel lost and unsure of who we are without that person.





Many people either jump straight into a new relationship or completely shut down and act like they don't care. But the trick is to not push yourself into a new relationship too fast, but also not avoid it altogether.





It's important to take the time to determine who you are and integrate the lessons from your past relationships.





Not having love can hurt more than not having love in the first place. But it's important to learn to love again in a healthy and fulfilling way. This means taking the time to heal and rediscover who you are as an individual.





If you're struggling with a breakup and feeling lost, tune in to this video to learn more about the importance of finding yourself and taking time to heal.

