America (and her growing weeds) will fall, Prophecy
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
183 followers
1
199 views • 11/11/2023

Prophetic Word, given on 2023-11-11 ~9:00am


The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2023-11-11-america-and-her-growing-weeds-will-fall-repent/


If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski


Donations:

https://bindernowski.com/donation/

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ

Keywords
americaholy spirithollywoodprophecypropheticyeshuababylonusatroublerepentanceblessingrepentwickednessprophetsjudgmentlawlessnessdarknessbridebeautifulflowerharlotweedsendtimeshakingbindernowski
