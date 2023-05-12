Lee Slusher: Post-WWII Order Collapsing, World Moving Toward Multipolarity, Elites Seek Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Security Expert Lee Slusher discusses the state of Pax Americana and how the post-WWII status quo is failing. The West's foray into Ukraine is a fool's errand and it's likely we've reached peak NATO and EU. He analyzes the recent Prigozhin incident and evaluates Russian power. Lee lived and worked in Taiwan and believes the U.S. no longer has the capability to defend Taiwan. He feels countries are making concrete steps toward multipolarity. We also discuss the destabilization of Hungary, the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, the global elite, and how the goal on all fronts is control.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Linktree https://linktr.ee/leeslusher
Substack https://deepdivewithleeslusher.substack.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/LeeBTConsulting
BT Consulting https://www.lee-bt.com
Lee Slusher on TNT Radio https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/lee-slusher-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-16-november-2022
Lee Slusher on Tommy's Podcast https://rumble.com/v2l55qk-taiwan-lee-slusher-tpc-1207.html
Lee Slusher on TFTC https://tftc.io/tftc-podcast/417
About Lee Slusher
Lee is an international strategic security expert with over twenty years of analytical and operational experience supporting the U.S. intelligence community and special operations, as well as the private sector. He has worked with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the National Ground Intelligence Center, and the Department of Defense’s cryptologic community. In addition, Lee is currently a geopolitical intelligence and national security expert with the international consulting platform, Poligage.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)