Lee Slusher: Post-WWII Order Collapsing, World Moving Toward Multipolarity, Elites Seek Control
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
89 views • 05/12/2023

Security Expert Lee Slusher discusses the state of Pax Americana and how the post-WWII status quo is failing. The West's foray into Ukraine is a fool's errand and it's likely we've reached peak NATO and EU. He analyzes the recent Prigozhin incident and evaluates Russian power. Lee lived and worked in Taiwan and believes the U.S. no longer has the capability to defend Taiwan. He feels countries are making concrete steps toward multipolarity. We also discuss the destabilization of Hungary, the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, the global elite, and how the goal on all fronts is control.


Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/leeslusher

Substack https://deepdivewithleeslusher.substack.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/LeeBTConsulting

BT Consulting https://www.lee-bt.com

Lee Slusher on TNT Radio https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/lee-slusher-on-the-hrvoje-moric-show-16-november-2022

Lee Slusher on Tommy's Podcast https://rumble.com/v2l55qk-taiwan-lee-slusher-tpc-1207.html

Lee Slusher on TFTC https://tftc.io/tftc-podcast/417


About Lee Slusher

Lee is an international strategic security expert with over twenty years of analytical and operational experience supporting the U.S. intelligence community and special operations, as well as the private sector. He has worked with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the National Ground Intelligence Center, and the Department of Defense’s cryptologic community. In addition, Lee is currently a geopolitical intelligence and national security expert with the international consulting platform, Poligage.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiamexicoglobalistschinaww3globalismukraineeutechnocracynatohungarytaiwan
