Lee Slusher: Post-WWII Order Collapsing, World Moving Toward Multipolarity, Elites Seek Control

Security Expert Lee Slusher discusses the state of Pax Americana and how the post-WWII status quo is failing. The West's foray into Ukraine is a fool's errand and it's likely we've reached peak NATO and EU. He analyzes the recent Prigozhin incident and evaluates Russian power. Lee lived and worked in Taiwan and believes the U.S. no longer has the capability to defend Taiwan. He feels countries are making concrete steps toward multipolarity. We also discuss the destabilization of Hungary, the U.S.-Mexico border crisis, the global elite, and how the goal on all fronts is control.





About Lee Slusher

Lee is an international strategic security expert with over twenty years of analytical and operational experience supporting the U.S. intelligence community and special operations, as well as the private sector. He has worked with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the National Ground Intelligence Center, and the Department of Defense’s cryptologic community. In addition, Lee is currently a geopolitical intelligence and national security expert with the international consulting platform, Poligage.





