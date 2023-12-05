GAZA - Footage of Dire Situation at a Hospital in Khan Yunis - amid a Nonstop Wave of Israeli Airstrikes across the city

Footage shows the dire situation of a hospital in Khan Yunis (Southern Gaza) amid a nonstop wave of Israeli airstrikes across the city.

Cynthia... there was another hospital video, heart breaking, that was too terrible. Over the entire floor were mostly children, dead, and those barely alive bleeding out, blood covered floor.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator has warned of a “hellish scenario” unfolding as the flow of aid in Gaza has come to a grinding halt, as a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the besieged territory.

The Banana Massacre Anniversary - On December 5 and 6, 1928, the US-backed Colombian army committed a massacre against the local workers of an American multinational company, United Fruit Company, which traded in tropical fruit (primarily bananas) grown in Latin American countries.

The workers had staged a strike for better working conditions but the US company refused to engage in any negotiations with the workers. About 2000 Colombians were killed.





