© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Scriptures tell us that when Jesus genuinely comes into your life you will be given a new heart—that He will remove your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. This means that you will change from the inside out: your worldview will change, your interests will change, your attitudes will change—in short, your reactions to the world and the people around you will change. YOU will change. So, again, have you been changed?
#AChangedHeart, #ChangedAttitudes, #HaveYouBeenChanged