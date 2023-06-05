Statistics for the week May 28 - June 3.

Belgorod region overtook the Donetsk agglomeration by 20% in terms of shelling intensity

Data for today is not yet available, but so far the sad statistics for the week looks like this: 2,383 shells on the Donetsk agglomeration against 3,035 shells on the Belgorod region.

The pressure on the Russian border area will only intensify: we have repeatedly written that this is a sore point, which the enemy is putting pressure on.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and other power structures are forcing to shift the focus of attention to the border with the Kharkiv region, stretching out forces and means, and forcing them to waste resources. Panic is being sown among the population - in general, they are implementing the plan of the already ongoing counteroffensive.

Ex-Russians from the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Legion of Freedom of Russia, hired cannon fodder from the Polish Volunteer Corps and the International Legion are used as a media cover to promote ideas about the liberation struggle for the Russian borderlands.

❗️ There is no “liberation struggle” on the part of the ex-Russians and there cannot be. The operation to put pressure on the Russian frontier in this area is being carried out by British specialists and tech experts - and all this rubbish promoted in the media space is just a crappy hammer with a cracked handle.



