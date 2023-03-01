BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Whistleblower Movement has come a long way through 3 phases, which have weeded out many cowardly, weak and selfish people among us
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
03/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2a3laaa9f9

2023.03.01 The Whistleblower Movement has come a long way through 3 phases, which have weeded out many cowardly, weak and selfish people among us. Our H-coin, Hpay and A10 projects have struck a nerve with the CCP. They are also determined to take us down. Why not put up an excellent fearless fight? There is no absolute safety when the CCP is in authority. Fay Fay is a living testament to this. We are all in the same boat today.

爆料革命三个阶段，我们已经经历了很多，那些让胆小者，懦弱者，自私者，很多离开爆料革命。我们现在的喜币，Hpay和A10 项目打痛了共产党，它想要置我们战友于死地，我们应该更加无畏的与之战斗，共匪不灭，哪里都没有安全！ 飞飞的事情就是一个活的例子，这一刻战友们都是命运共同体！


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
