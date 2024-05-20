© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 18-19
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The enemy conducted a massive drone raid on Cape Tarkhankut, Yevpatoria and Saki, and the next night Atacama missiles struck Crimea. In addition, the Krasnodar region was subjected to drone raids. More than 60 drones were fired»