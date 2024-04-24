The Moho





Apr 21, 2024





Skinny Dog Is Starving, Curled Up In A Warm Bed That She Never Believed Was True





Meet Althea!

This sweet girl was brought in as a stray to the shelter in this condition.

She cannot even stand up. We are trying to get her out of there and to the ER.





She has been admitted to Vecc and was immediately started on a blood transfusion.





She was only 23 or 24 pounds. The chances of Althea surviving were slim.





We are so happy…

We hope that one day, Althea will find a happy life.





Help more Animal click here: https://bit.ly/2V6WWre





#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho

------------------------------------------------------

You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

Twitter: / themoho4

Instagram: / themoho88





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1Cj0vjNldg