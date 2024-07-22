BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Erich Von Daniken - Chariots of the Gods (1972)
Madoc Pagandahl
Madoc Pagandahl
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 9 months ago

We are not alone. We have never been alone. If, out of the countless billions of solar systems out in space, there was no other intelligent life in our universe, or any other, then that would be an awful waste of space.

Go out to the middle of nowhere. Far away from the city lights and look up at the night sky. Most all of those lights you see are other stars like our Sun. Some are bigger, some are smaller. Some are hotter, some are colder. Many are just like ours. Count them. LOL, you CAN'T.


If you honestly believe that there could not possibly be other intelligent life out there, including civilizations that could be thousands of years more technologically advanced than ours, then you are a special kind of stupid.

Keywords
signscreationaliensspaceproofastronomygodsancientruinserichchariotsouterdaniken
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy