Lue Elizondo Suggests Humanity is not Ready for Full UFO Disclosure

Lou Elizondo, a former director of the Pentagon's AATIP program, discussed the idea that humanity is not yet ready for full UFO disclosure. He emphasized the need for a gradual process to avoid shocking the public. Elizondo suggested that revealing the existence of advanced extraterrestrial species could challenge human free will and potentially threaten governments and religions. He stressed the importance of self-understanding and improving interpersonal relations before disclosing such information. Elizondo's views align with those who believe a gradual approach is necessary to prepare humanity for the reality of extraterrestrial life.





Outline





Lou Elizondo's Insights on UFO Disclosure

• Brian introduces Lue Elizondo, a former director and UFO investigator for the Pentagon's AATIP program, and mentions his recent book and interview with Linda Moulton Howe.

• Lue hypothetically discusses the existence of an ultra-advanced species monitoring humanity, emphasizing the potential impact on human free will and societal structures. Brian acknowledges the existence of other life forms in the universe and suggests that full UFO disclosure could reduce human conflict if people understood the reality of various extraterrestrial species.

• Lue argues that humanity must first understand itself better before being ready to accept the truth about extraterrestrial life, stressing the need for self-improvement and better treatment of each other.

• Brian concludes by encouraging viewers to reflect on the discussion and provides a link to the full video with Linda Moulton Howe, encouraging them to subscribe to his channel.





This is a FAIR USE of three minutes of Linda Moulton Howe's video:

September 25, 2024 - From UFOs to Orbs — Lue Elizondo Talks IMMINENT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ep1Hf7kA3p4





Thank you to Jennifer MacKenzie for making the thumbnail.





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio