BrightLearn - Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine by Michael T. Murray and Joseph E. Pizzorno

The podcast highlights 'Encyclopedia of Natural Medicine' by Michael Murray and Joseph Pizzorno as a scientifically grounded, holistic guide to naturopathic medicine, covering over 70 conditions with natural therapies, preventive strategies, and mind-body approaches to empower readers toward optimal health.
