Ellen White Prophesied 9/11 Twin Towers Collapse Over 100 Years Ago. Every Christian Should See This
SavingHealthMinistries
27 followers
93 views • 8 months ago

Ellen White was in vision over 100 years ago, and she saw the Twin Towers collapsing. She also saw the fire engines not working just as the news reported on September 11, 2001. New York Twin Towers collapse.


SDA (Seventh Day Adventist) & Ellen White.


Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but he revealeth his secret unto his servants the prophets.




#EllenWhite

#911

#Sept11

#TwinTowers


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

seventh day adventistprophetic dreamprophetic wordjesus saidsda sermonjudgment on america911 twin towers collapseny 911ellen white sdatwin towers predictedtwin towers visionny prophetic dreamamerican prophecyi was toldgod showed
