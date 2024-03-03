'Empty Tin Can': Russia Ridicules American Abrams Tank After Burning It On Ukraine Battlefield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moscow mocked the American main battle tank, the Abrams, after blowing it up in Ukraine. A Russian official claimed that there is nothing impressive about the Abrams. He called the American main battle tank “an empty tin can with a cannon.” The official said that "the U.S. removed all secret technologies" before sending Abrams to Ukraine.