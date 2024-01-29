Ep. 69: War With Iran?

Yes.
We’re already in it.
Joe Kent did 11 combat tours in the U.S. Army.
His wife Shannon was killed serving in Syria.
Here’s his informed view of what that war will mean.
“The war machine votes to leave our troops in the middle east as bait, funds our enemies until they kill Americans, then uses the dead troops as a justification for a new war. This scam only benefits Iran & the defense contractors who own too many members of our government.”
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 January 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-joe-kent-troops-killed/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1752002259167203354
