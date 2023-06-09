© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Southwestern Quinoa Salad
Ingredients:
3/4 cup HRS Organic Quinoa, rinsed
1.5 cup water
1 can unsalted black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup frozen/thawed corn
1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Mango Pieces
1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
⅓ cup cilantro
Optional: Avocado
Dressing:
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. HRS Premium Manuka honey
2 tsp. chili powder
½ tsp. ground cumin
1 tsp. HRS Pink Himalayan salt
1/4 tsp HRS Organic Ground Black pepper
1. Combine the quinoa and water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce the heat. Let it simmer for 15 minutest.
2. Remove from heat and scoop it into a salad bowl. Let it cool while preparing for other ingredients.
3. Chop up the vegetables. Mix with quinoa.
4. Whisk together
5. Drizzle over the mixture and toss.
6. Refrigerate