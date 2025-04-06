You Should be Making $300 per HOUR!

Sunday Morning Live 6 April 2025





In this episode, I navigate a wide array of engaging topics, including the evolving economic landscape influenced by the pandemic and geopolitical shifts. I examine the role of Bitcoin as a refuge during economic instability and delve into the complexities surrounding gender identity and social constructs, addressing the nuances between subjective experiences and objective realities. I explore the societal implications of labels like "sexist" and "misogynist," emphasizing accountability in discussions. The conversation also touches on emotional integrity in relationships and the need for clear communication. I reflect on the decline of manufacturing quality and the shift to disposable consumerism, while also highlighting the importance of maintaining familial bonds. We conclude with inspiring narratives of personal growth from listeners, celebrating their resilience amid societal pressures.





