The Perfect Triangle/Raw Deal #174 Simulcast - 15DEC23 - CoHost Zach LogosRevealed Guests James Fetzer + Russ Winter

The Fetz and G-Man reunite for their regular monthly simulcast of The Perfect Triangle and The Raw Deal! Savvy impresario of winterwatch.net joins for a discussion of the latest globalist insanity and a preview of this weekend’s https://falseflagsandconspiraciesconference.com/

Russ presented compelling clips of the genocidal Israelis unspeakable acts against the native Palestinians. Zach shared observations from the Gen Z point of view. Jim offered a rundown of the speakers for 12/16-17 FREE conference. We all wished Jim a Happy Birthday! Hour 2 callers chimed in with compelling and controversial observations.



