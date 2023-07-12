The Evil Twins Of Technocracy And Transhumanism | Patrick Wood





Mere Simulacrity, Session 10





In this lecture from the Sovereign Nations “Mere Simulacrity” conference that was held in Phoenix, AZ, Patrick Wood elucidates the struggle for not just preserving human autonomy and human liberty but also for preserving humanity itself.





It is the technocrat’s vision of creating “new life” or of engineering life in a purposed, strategic, and goal-oriented direction that leads inevitably to both creating “god” and creating a new, integrated, infused version of humanity 2.0 (and beyond).





Wood traces the decades-long movement of transhumanism from international think tanks to eventual international collaboration as the pursuit to alchemically deliver the operational success of a transformed, obedient, interfaced humanity became an acceptable goal of the technocratic elite.





The elites that guide our politics, our finances and our faith have determined that this is an inevitable pathway for mankind. In this lecture, Patrick Wood disagrees and proposes that the only way forward is by taking the moral high ground and encouraging men and women everywhere to gain knowledge, become informed and resist the movement to transform humanity.





SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=L-4zKwS0DVw&feature=youtu.be