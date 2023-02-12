Badlands Media Special Interview: Lt Gen (Ret.) Steven L. Kwast [Clip]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jon Herold was honored to interview Lt Gen (Ret.) Steven L. Kwast this morning and shares a few highlights.
Ret. General Steven Kwast on President Trump creating Space Force:
“Trump was the first President that came in that had the guts and the boldness to actually understand the consequences of not doing it, and was willing to tolerate the ridicule & the sarcasm & the humiliation that comes with being a pioneer - of being a pathfinder.
History will look back on this and it will literally be the wedge that saved America…” 💥🇺🇸
The Balloon is just one of the ways China is using gray zone warfare against us.
