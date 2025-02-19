BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Is True Faith According to the Bible? (The Answer May Surprise You!)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
28 views • 6 months ago

What does the Bible really say about faith? Is it just believing in God, or is there more to it? In this episode, we explore Ephesians 2:8-9, Hebrews 11:1, and James 2:17 to uncover the true meaning of faith—a faith that goes beyond mental belief and leads to action.

📖 Key Topics Covered:

    The difference between mental assent and real faith
    A powerful example of faith in action
    How Charles Wesley’s hymn highlights God’s immense and free grace
    What James meant by “faith without works is dead”
    Why even demons believe in God—but are not saved!

👉 Are you living by faith, or just believing in God? Watch until the end to find out!

🙏 Let’s grow in faith together! If this message blessed you, don’t forget to like, comment, and share this with someone who needs encouragement today.

🔔 Subscribe for more daily devotions and biblical insights!

#Faith #BibleStudy #ChristianLiving #Grace #Salvation #Ephesians2 #James2 #Hebrews11 #ActiveFaith #TrueFaith #DailyDevotion

Keywords
gracesalvationbible studychristianityprayerfaithspiritual growthchristian livingjames 2trusting godtrue faithdaily devotiongospel messagefaith in godephesians 2hebrews 11faith without works is deadwhat is faithbiblical faithmental assent vs faithactive faith
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:18Reflection on Charles Wesley's Hymn

01:21Exploring Ephesians 2:8-9

02:03Understanding Faith

03:50Faith in Action

05:16Mental Ascent vs. Real Faith

06:34Active Faith and Conclusion

08:01Closing Prayer and Final Thoughts

