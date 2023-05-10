© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 Nicole: Fentanyl is a leading cause of death in the Americas between 18 and 45, outnumbered by heart attack or car accident, and even COVID-19. Tons of evidence is showing that the CCP actually provided the precursor chemicals to the Mexican cartel, and assisted them with the distribution in the US. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 妮可：芬太尼是18至45岁青年美国人死亡的主要原因。 超过了心脏病或车祸的死亡人数，甚至超过了中共病毒的死亡人数。大量证据表明中共实际上向墨西哥毒贩提供了毒品化学原料，并协助在美国进行分销。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平