MEP Christine Anderson calls for mass non-compliance on Covid tyranny
244 views • 09/15/2023

Speaking in the European parliament, German MEP Christine Anderson, implores the people of the world to meet any attempt at resurrecting Covid tyranny with mass non-compliance.


"They're already bringing it all back, and I would really like for you, the people, to not go along. Simply say no. They want you to wear a mask? Say no. They want you to put in another mRNA shot? Say no. They want to impose a curfew on you? Say no."


"That's really all you have to do... Once you've made it clear to them that you will no longer go along, they cannot scare you anymore. Because as long as you're afraid of what they might do if you don't comply, they have power over you. Take the power away from them. Simply say no."


https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1702684367955313019?s=20

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
