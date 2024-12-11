What is James Freed Hiding Now? - Cliff Schrader

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Cliff Schrader, former Port Huron City Council member, discusses with Eileen the FOIA documents regarding the Comcast TV partnership which may become another one of City Manager James Freed's propaganda machines.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/