WHAT IS ESSIAC?
Essiac Circle of Friends
Essiac Circle of Friends
12 followers
Follow
1
137 views • 03/18/2024

This is a short video presentation to show what Essiac Tea is.  We are the Essiac Circle of Friends and we have been growing Essiac Tea Herbs and have been providing the highest quality Essiac Herbs to cancer patients and many other people with health challenges for over twenty years.  Be sure to visit our website at https://essiac-tea.org/ to learn more about Essiac Tea.

Essiac tea has more health benefits than any other single herb tea!  

There is an incredible amount of disinformation about Essiac Tea on the internet and we have the documentation that reveals the true Essiac Tea formula which was established after fifty years of research and clinical use by nurse Rene M. Caisse.  For a more complete understanding of what Essiac Tea is, be sure to watch our "Sheep Sorrel Roots in Essiac" video:  https://www.brighteon.com/69efc283-f103-45dc-a2a1-fc9f04a3b4af

Keywords
healthessiacteacancer remedycancer teaessiac teahealth tearene caisse
