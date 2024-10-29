The Wind Turbine Fraud.

This is insane. Wind Turbines are a scam. Totally useless for creating energy, but totally useful for lining the govt coffers pockets.





Ex Government Employee Exposes the Renewable Energy Wind Turbine Government Corporation Fraud in Australia (same fraud in other countries) Featuring Max Igan.





Join: https://t.me/TheUncovering





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572





Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine





Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Email - [email protected]









All rights reserved.