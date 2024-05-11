Anprim Bookshelf Tour 📗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A viewer suggested I make a video showcasing my bookshelf. Well, I just did, though due to the quantity of books I only focused on books relevant to primitivism, anti-tech, deep ecology, collapse, and such.
➤ WEBSITE: https://revprim.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA:
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
➔ Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kazimir