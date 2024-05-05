Dodenherdenking 2024 Willem Alexander is een landverrader! 04-05-2024 19-20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kabinet schuldig aan landverraad Art. 97a WvSr:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtfBxM7vYPQ
LIVE: Dodenherdenking op de Dam AT5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-WvdLiO0Mk
Drie wetten van de robotica:
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drie_wetten_van_de_robotica
Eerste Wet
Een robot mag een mens geen letsel toebrengen of door niet te handelen toestaan dat een mens letsel oploopt.