7 "RelationsHacks" 🔥 How we kept our sexual "flame" FIERY after five years of marriage

This November, Mrs. Roseland and I are celebrating our fifth anniversary. While it has been a rocky five years (for us and the world!), I found the happiness I didn't give a damn about in her enduring embrace. I'm proud to report that our sex life is better now after a half-decade of marriage. On a fairly regular basis, we will still have spontaneous sex in the middle of the day just because we feel like it! Apparently, a lot of couples struggle to keep their sexual flame as the years pass, so here, I'd share seven things we do to stoke the flame...
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1377-sex-relationshack-marriage