Leaders of the Arab and Islamic world gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
132 views • 11/11/2023

Leaders of the Arab and Islamic world gathered in Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza.

The summit is currently ongoing.

Iranian President Mr. Ebrahim Raisi: Today is a day of action and decision, a historic day in the relentless defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The issue of defending Palestine lies in the hearts of the people, and today is the day of triumph of blood over the sword.

Ebrahim Raisi speech, main points:

➡️Today is a historic day in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque. We aim to make a decisive and historic decision regarding what is happening in Palestinian territories.

➡️The Organization of Islamic Cooperation must play a positive and accurate role in illustrating the meanings of unity and solidarity.

➡️Today, on behalf of the Islamic Ummah, we have gathered to aid the Palestinian people.

➡️Today is a historic day for the defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

➡️Million-man demonstrations worldwide show that the defense of Palestine is within every nation.

➡️We are accountable to God for what is happening in Gaza.

➡️Today, everyone must declare their stance.

➡️America is an accomplice in Israel's crimes.

More statements from the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh:

🇶🇦 Emir of Qatar: We call on the United Nations to send teams to immediately investigate the allegations and accusations that are being used to justify the bombing of hospitals.

🇰🇼 Kuwaiti Crown Prince: The Palestinians are being subjected to unspeakable crimes by the Israeli occupation authorities.

We call on the international community to play its role and protect the Palestinian people

Israel's crimes confirm the practice of collective punishment in an unjustifiable manner and reveal double standards.

We demand a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
