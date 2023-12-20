Her Journey From Abortions to Pro-Life - Dr. Patti Giebink - Freedom Alive® Ep101

Dr. Patti Giebink is a board-certified OB/GYN. Every week she worked hard to provide prenatal care and deliver babies one day, and then performed abortions the next. In fact, Dr. Giebink once was the only abortion provider at Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Dr. Giebink shares how God reached down and performed a miracle in her heart to bring her from working as a pro-abortion doctor to becoming an advocate for the sanctity of human life.

Originally premiered Dec 17, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org