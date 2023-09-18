PULVERIZED DAMS Flooding Disaster In Derna Libya Kills 11K+ After Huge Rain & 2 EXPLODED DAMS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Truth
Sep 17, 2023
Want more videos? Join the leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the free speech internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms: https://rokfin.com/timtruth https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/ https://rumble.com/timtruth https://bitchute.com/timtruth/ https://GroupDiscover.com
This video was conducted on behalf of SolarBank, and was funded by Jake Rosen Entertainment. For our full disclaimer, please visit: PDF attached.
Thank you to the video sponsor: Solar Bank Corp
https://solarbankcorp.com/
CSE: SUNN | OTCQX: SUUNF
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3igqw6-pulverized-dams-flooding-disaster-in-derna-libya-kills-11k-after-huge-rain-.html