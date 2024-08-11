Food Banks Running Out Of Food

This talk is about food from the food banks where it seems the food banks are slowly running out of food. I belong to two food banks where I volunteer and I can see the quality of the food is dropping and we are also actually buying more food from the supermarkets with cold hard cash. Before we used to rely on food from concerned citizens and churches and factories also the Food Rescue places are just not getting the food they had before that means the supermarkets have worked out how to keep it. So listen up and see what you think as it might be coming to a food bank near you very soon.

