Sky News correspondent Rowland 'Amazing Vaccine' Manthorpe has had 'long COVID' since May 2021 🤔

Sky News technology correspondent Rowland Manthorpe has been out of full-time work with long COVID since May of 2021. What rare occurrence could have happened around that time that could have caused his SUDDEN, SEVERE disease?
REFERENCES
FLCCC I-RECOVER Post-vaxx treatment protocol
https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/i-recover/
Original video published: Nov 15, 2022.
