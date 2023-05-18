BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sky News correspondent Rowland 'Amazing Vaccine' Manthorpe has had 'long COVID' since May 2021 🤔
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
228 views • 05/18/2023

Sky News technology correspondent Rowland Manthorpe has been out of full-time work with long COVID since May of 2021. What rare occurrence could have happened around that time that could have caused his SUDDEN, SEVERE disease?

REFERENCES

Rowland Manthorpe on Twitter
https://twitter.com/rowlsmanthorpe

FLCCC I-RECOVER Post-vaxx treatment protocol
https://covid19criticalcare.com/treatment-protocols/i-recover/

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm8WsO_FQYk
Original video published: Nov 15, 2022.

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
vaxxedpresstituterowland manthorpelong covid hoax
