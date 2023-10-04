The war manifests itself - October 4, 2023 – Message from Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de María

The war manifests itself from one moment to the next, and from threats…

October 4, 2023 – Message from Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de María

“My beloved children, I love and bless you all.

PRAY MY CHILDREN, PRAY WITH YOUR HEART, MAKE REPARATION FOR THE OFFENSES YOU COMMIT AGAINST ME AND AGAINST MY MOST HOLY MOTHER.

My little children, you are loved by Me, you are loved by My Most Holy Mother and by all My House. My Mercy is infinite for all My children, in spite of the state of sin in which they live, in spite of the contempt to which they continually subject Me, not only My lay children, but also some of My priests (1).

Beloved children: If they repent from their heart and make a firm proposition of amendment and fulfill it, I enter into the heart of the human creature and then I grab them with the sweetness of My Love so that they will desire not to leave My Path (Jn. 14:6).

My Most Holy Mother intercedes for all of you so that you will not be lost.

With sorrow My Justice makes itself felt in the face of the critical moment in which you live… And you still do not convert, you continue in rebellion against your own salvation. I act with My Mercy until as Righteous Judge I will act with My Justice (Ps. 7:11-13).

I come with the fire of My Love saddened because of the ingratitude of My children.

My children, the fire will be the scourge of humanity.

They have made use of My Love to offend Me, to commit sacrileges, to gravely offend the Immaculate Heart of My Mother and they continue not to believe in My Calls to conversion (2).

The Antichrist (3) enters the scene leading the nations into his nefarious plan to violently monopolize and dominate human creatures.

THEY HAVE NOT BELIEVED… HOW MUCH THEY WILL REGRET IT!

The war (4) manifests itself from one moment to the next, and from threats they pass to this tragic decision. Ah, My children!

Pray children, pray for Chile, it suffers and the earth trembles.

Pray children, pray for Japan, the great earthquake arrives with terrible results.

Pray children, pray for Spain, communism leads it to suffer.

Pray children, pray for Africa, it suffers.

Pray children, pray each one for himself and for his brothers so that they may keep the faith.

You are My children; I warn you to prepare yourselves. Science misused leads humanity into danger.

Do not fear, I do not abandon My People, I protect them and feed them like the birds of the field (Cf. Mt. 6, 26-32).

THE MOMENT YOU LOOK AT MY MOTHER RADIANT ON HIGH (5) AND FIND YOURSELVES IN A STATE OF GRACE, THE SICK WILL BE HEALED.

Without fear, increasing your faith and walking hand in hand with My Mother.

Take the Sacramentals, do not forget them, without forgetting that in order for them to protect you, your spiritual state must be the proper one.

BE STRONG, FIRM IN FAITH, I WILL NEVER ABANDON YOU.

With My People, Your Jesus.”

