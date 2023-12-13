SHaDoWCa7 sings Bad Moon Rising (CCR - Creedence Clearwater Revival)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on January 29, 2018 along with her original description:

"Here is my cover of "Bad Moon Rising" by Creedence Clearwater Revival. It is definitely not what you were expecting, but you know me; I slow everything down! *giggle* ♥ I hope you'll still enjoy listening to it. :) I really, really had fun putting this together.

I did all the background music and all vocals.

My background footage is from the video game "The Evil Within" on PC (recorded with FRAPS)."

Lyrics: "Bad Moon Rising"

I see a bad moon a-rising,

I see trouble on the way,

I see earthquakes and lightning,

I see bad times today.

Don't go around tonight,

For it's bound to take your life!

There's a bad moon on the rise!

I hear hurricanes a-blowing,

I know the end is coming soon,

I fear rivers overflowing,

I hear the voice of rage and ruin.

Don't go around tonight,

For it's bound to take your life!

There's a bad moon on the rise!

I hope you got your things together,

I hope you are quite prepared to die,

Looks like we're in for nasty weather,

One eye is taken for an eye.

Don't go around tonight,

For it's bound to take your life!

There's a bad moon on the rise!

