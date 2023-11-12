Can America SURVIVE paying $1 TRILLION in INTEREST on national debt?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Nov 11, 2023
The yearly interest payment on the United States' national debt is now over $1 trillion. Meanwhile, our government still wants to spend MORE money! Financial expert Carol Roth joins Glenn to explain this insanity and what it means for the country and the average American: "We are in a really perilous financial position."
