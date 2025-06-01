A 4-month-old child injured in a train crash in the Bryansk region is in serious condition. Doctors are currently fighting for his life.

Today the baby was delivered to the Roshal clinic by helicopter. His 7-year-old brother is in moderate condition, and is also receiving medical assistance. The mother of the two children died on the spot - the woman was a pediatrician at one of the capital's hospices. The boys' father came to the hospital with them.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 55 victims of the emergency in the Bryansk region are undergoing inpatient treatment, including four children. Four patients are in serious condition, 63 people received psychological assistance.

Adding:

The American network CBS, citing sources within the Trump administration, reports that the White House was not informed about Ukraine’s planned attacks on Russian military airfields.

This directly contradicts an earlier claim by Axios (fake news), which cited a Ukrainian official stating that Kiev had notified Washington in advance about the drone operation.

Adding:

Fake: Drones that attacked Russian airfields were controlled by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that was trained on aircraft from the Poltava Long-Range Aviation Museum.

Truth: The enemy's published footage of objective control shows that no artificial intelligence was used in the attacks. The drones were controlled via open-source software, and the communications were apparently conducted via mobile networks. This is indicated by the LTE signal receiver antennas that were captured in the footage.

The drones' behavior in the air also indicates manual control - operators flew around for visual control and selected points for strikes.

In addition, footage from the warehouse published by Ukrainian resources suggests that even the final assembly of the quadcopters was carried out by people far removed from the drone industry. This is indicated, for example, by the numbered beams of the drone frames and propellers.

We remind you that one of the goals of terrorists is always a media effect. The Kiev regime is no exception, trying to intimidate the population of Russia by exaggerating the results of its actions and outright fakes. We urge you to be critical of the information you receive and trust only official sources.

Source: War against fakes