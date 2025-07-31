Russian forces capture Chasov Yar, a key supply route and logistical hub.

Cynthia... also, posted a video this morning from MoD of soldiers raising the flags in Chasov Yar. Link: https://www.brighteon.com/11d1d040-e4ae-471d-a14f-63d6995a1371

The fall of Chasov Yar leads to the COLLAPSE of Ukrainian defense in the region — RT’s Rick Sanchez explains.