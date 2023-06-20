Quo Vadis





June 21, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 20, 2023.





Dear children, turn ye to My Son Jesus, for only He is your One True Saviour.





Humanity walks into the abyss of spiritual destruction.





False doctrines will arise and contaminate many of My poor children.





Many will say that salvation can happen through teachings contrary to that of My Son Jesus and humanity will drink the bitter chalice of pain.





Ye who are of the Lord, bear witness to the full truth of Heaven.





Outside of Jesus there is no salvation.





Courage!





God awaits your sincere and courageous Yes.





What ye have to do, do not leave ye for tomorrow.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a similar Message from Our Lady to Pedro Regis was given on September 22, 2022;





Dear children, turn to the Lord who loves you and knows you by name.





Do not forget: the Just Judge will call you to account for everything you do in this life. Bend your knees in prayer.





I have come from Heaven to help you, but you cannot live mired in sin.





Humanity is heading for the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.





I suffer because what is coming for you.





Be faithful to Jesus. In Him is your true liberation and salvation.





Pray much for the Church of My Jesus.





Difficult times will come for the righteous.





You will yet see horrors in the House of God.





The defenders of truth will drink the bitter cup of suffering, but the Lord will save His people.





Do not be discouraged.





Onward in truth!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c75HEXg8zhQ



