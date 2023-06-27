© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Informed local absolutely schools Colchester City Council on the unethical and environmentally damaging nature of their Net Zero policies, much to the dismay of local councillors.
"These so-called green or ethical solutions aren't solutions at all, just very good marketing from the $1.5 trillion a year climate change industry."
"You're investing in slavery, which is unacceptable... especially when no one here can actually fully explain what the climate emergency is."
Credit: https://twitter.com/StarkNakedBrief
Source @(The Real) Wide Awake Media