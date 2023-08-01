Michael Shellenberger:People think solar panels are good for the environment but they’re not.





They’re made with toxic heavy metals and aren’t recycled. Most are made with coal in China and produce produce 3x more CO2 than IPCC thought. And they require 300-600x more land than other energy sources.





People say solar panels don't produce carbon emissions, but they do. And now, a major new investigation by Environmental Progress, drawing on the research of

@enricomariutti, finds that solar panels made in China produce at least 3x more carbon emissions than IPCC claims.





