06-02-2023 Fear of יהוה (Yahuah) Part 5
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
28 followers
12 views • 06/02/2023
John 12:36  “While you have the light, believe in the light, so that you become sons of light.” These words יהושע  spoke, and went off and was hidden from them. 37  But though He had done so many signs before them, they did not believe in Him,  38  that the word of Yeshayahu the prophet might be filled, which he spoke, “יהוה , who has believed our report? And to whom has the arm of יהוה  been revealed?” . 39  Because of this they were unable to believe, because again Yeshayahu said:  40  “He has blinded their eyes and hardened their heart, so that they should not see with their eyes and understand with their heart, and turn, and I should heal them.”  41  Yeshayahu said this when he saw His esteem and spoke of Him.  42  Still, even among the rulers many did believe in Him, but because of the Pharisees they did not confess Him, lest they should be put out of the congregation, 43  for they loved the praise of men more than the praise of Elohim. 
fear of manfear of yahuahfear of menfear of elohim
