The Synagogue of Satan - Secret Tunnels Found Under the Chabad Lubavitch Headquarters in Brooklyn

I am surprised they didn't blame Hamas.

The story is that the NYC public utilities had begun repairing/replacing water lines near and or around the Chabad HQ in NYC. In the process of their digging, they broke through into some of the tunnels that had been dug under the buildings. NYC public utilities did not immediately recognize the tunnels as "tunnels", they just thought they had a cavity they needed to fill to complete their repairs. NYC public utilities began preparations to fill the hole with cement and that is when the members of the Synagogue began to attack and destroy their equipment prompting a police response. Concurrently, members of the Chabad sect that had no knowledge of the tunnels began removing paneling and brickwork to expose the tunnels when they saw the chaos of the other Jews trying to stop the cement going into their tunnels.

