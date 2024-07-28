BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The TRUTH About The Jasper Fire That They DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE!!!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1574 views • 9 months ago

The town of Jasper Alberta has just burned to the ground after years of warnings that exactly that would happen!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth discusses how Parks Canada knew this was a ticking time bomb after multiple warnings from experts and they chose to do NOTHING!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth

GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH

Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq

Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/

Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:

Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

Mirrored - PressForTruth


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
jasperdewsfiresalberta
