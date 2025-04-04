BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wall Street's Wild Ride: Trump's Tariff Turbulence
The Lindell Report
The Lindell ReportCheckmark Icon
91 followers
0
19 views • 5 months ago

In this episode of The Mike Lindell Show, the spotlight is on the tumultuous day for Wall Street following President Trump's announcement on global tariffs. Vanessa Broussard discusses the market's steep decline, reminding viewers that such fluctuations are typical with major economic announcements.

Viewers are taken to Flint, Michigan, where hope is brewing despite the area's economic struggles and job losses attributed to NAFTA. The once-thriving Motor City now finds itself seeking revitalization through anticipated boosts from domestic manufacturing.

The episode also delves into President Trump's promises during his address before boarding Marine One, emphasizing fair trade and significant investments aimed at restoring American economic strength. Interviews with White House correspondent Cara Castronova and Jim Paff from the Conservative Concus explore the broader implications of these tariffs and their potential benefits for the U.S. economy despite initial market fears.

Keywords
wall streettariffsmike lindelllindelltv
